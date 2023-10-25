Marape offers link to wider market

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Marape offered to all delegates of the forum, both international and Papua New Guinean, the links established and fostered by the government to international markets.

Prime Minister Marape told delegates of the WIBF of the potential of PNG’s natural resources. He says the national government gives its support to all and hopes that by the end of the forum, indigenous businesses in attendance are better connected and linked to their respective peers in business, not just in PNG but abroad.

“We have grown in the midst of many challenges in the contemporary world. Today, we are an economy that is over K100 billion. We’re a people that is set to conquer the world that is coming ahead of us, we are better connected than most indigenous communities in the world, especially peer economies as PNG. We have reached connectivity in the marketplace like never before.”

Marape says the world is a marketplace. The advancement of modern technology in business has pushed the barriers that once hindered the progress of the growth of businesses, right out the way, creating the opportunity for business engagement and growth like never before.

Marape assured indigenous businesses that PNG has a democracy that enables the country to be a secure place for trade, commerce and investment.