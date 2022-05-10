Marape Launches Gazelle SEZ project

Prime Minister James Marape said this at Kerevat in East New Britain Province when launching the Gazelle Agro Industrial Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Monday.

The Gazelle Agro Industrial Special Economic Zone is a project of the Gazelle District Development Authority (DDA) that will focus on its rich agriculture and tuna potential.

The launched Gazelle Agro Industrial Special Economic Zone (SEZ), include a chicken farm which produces fresh eggs, for the people of East New Britain.

East New Britain Development Corporation, the business arm of the ENB Provincial Government also supports the Gazelle SEZ.

Prime Minister Marape presented K3 million to the Gazelle DDA to kick start the project.

The Prime Minister also delivered the K2 million balance of K5 million he promised to Warangoi landowners last November for use of the Warangoi River to supply electricity to East New Britain.

He was accompanied by State Enterprises Minister, William Duma, Lands and Physical Planning Minister, John Rosso and Kumul Consolidated Holdings Managing-Director, Professor David Kavanamur.

East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga also attended the event as well as prominent local and business leaders.

“The concept of special economic zones is a proven concept worldwide,” Marape told hundreds of people at Kerevat.

“Countries like Vietnam and Thailand, even China, have grown because of the concept of special economic zones.

“The government in these countries has invested in special economic zones and allowed businesses in.

“You can get special concessions from government, such as a tax-free zone, which will allow you to grow your business and create employment.

“The government will give special concessions to businesses who want to come to this special economic zone, such as the one we have already created in Manus, and ultimately all 21 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.”

PM Marape said Gazelle had very-fertile soil to use for agriculture and good people to develop this.

He said the waters of East New Britain teemed with tuna to bring money in to the province and country.

“This is why Gazelle is a very good place to advance the special economic zone concept and grow businesses for the local people,” he added.