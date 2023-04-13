Manetai limestone agreement signed

The agreement relates to land access and use of land for the purposes of approved exploration activities, and its signing by both parties now paves the way for increased site activities to commence for the Manetai limestone project.

ABG Secretary for Mineral and Energy Resources, Peter Kolotein, said as per the Bougainville Mining Act 2015 licence application and approval process, Lakeville was granted an exploration licence for the Manetai project in July 2022.

He said Lakeville had submitted its work program which proposes for the undertaking of pre-feasibility (PFS) and feasibility studies (FS) before the company can make a decision to submit a development licence application.

“To further progress on implementation of its approved work program and progress into the FS stage, the company is required by the Bougainville Mining Act 2015 to first obtain landowner permission and enter into a Land Access and Compensation Agreement,” Kolotein explained.

ABG Minister for Mineral and Energy Resources, Robin Wilson, reiterated the Toroama-Nisira Government Six-Point Strategy and called for a collective effort to deliver on economic independence for Bougainville.

“The Bougainville Peace Agreement provides a political roadmap but does not provide an economic roadmap for Bougainville. That part was left for us Bougainvilleans. Delivering on economic independence is the responsibility of all of us,” he said.

“To the landowners of the Manetai limestone project area, the ABG recognises your initiative, determination and leadership shown to ensure we progress this project together and in compliance with our laws.”

Minister Wilson further appealed to the landowners and Lakeville to adhere to the terms and conditions of the LACA and for landowners and local communities to work together to support the project.

The signing ceremony was held in Manetai, Central Bougainville, last week. It was witnessed by landowners of the three landowning clans and various ABG representatives, including Member for Eivo-Torau, Lawrence Sirapui, Chairman of the Central Parliamentary Committee and Member for South Nasioi, Justin Borgia, Member for Central Bougainville Veterans, Junior Dake, and Deputy Chief Secretary Esther Usurup.