MAML's First Dividend Payment

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, presented the cheque payment to Sifuro and his family in the presence of Morobe Provincial Administrator, Bart Ipambonj, and Group CEO of MMHL, Brigitta Pondros.

The payment is from the launch of production phase operations for MAML in Sandy Creek, Wau, earlier in February.

The payment is 30 percent of proceeds from the signed 30 percent -70 percent with the Morobe Provincial Government.

Governor Saonu said this is a clear indication of his provincial executive council members’ faith in approving the operations and funding for mechanised machinery for MAML this year.

Saonu said MPG’s Triple 1 (1 Kina, 1 Day, 1 Person) policy is taking place with the greater aim for more employment opportunities and more internal revenue for Morobe Province.

Morobe Provincial Administrator, Bart Ipambonj, said his Administration will continue to support MAML to ensure local Morobean alluvial mining leaseholders, like Sifuro, are empowered financially from their own resources.

MMHL Group CEO, Brigitta Pondros, said with the dedication and efforts of all MAML staff, the proceeds have now paid off for Sifuro and his family.

With the first payment done, Morobe Province is set to gain more revenue from MAML operations this year and from the other existing partner tenements.

Pondros thanked Sifuro’s family for their patience throughout the process and said more payments are expected to come from the ML 283 lease.

Tani Sifuro is a local councilor of Wau Rural LLG and his family are employed by MAML to participate on their very own tenement.

(Note: Morobe Alluvial Mining Ltd is now operating under the umbrella of Morobe Mineral Holdings Limited. MMHL is a group of companies operating with various alluvial, dredging and exploration activities in Morobe Province, and is a subsidiary company of the Morobe Provincial Government)