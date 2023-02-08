Mama Bank expands to Samarai-Murua

This deal also outlines the establishment of a credit scheme, whilst facilitating financial inclusion for the people of Samarai-Murua.

Women’s Micro Bank Chief Executive Officer, Gunanidhi Das says the bank believes that through the District Development Authorities, their services will reach more people.

“For us to reach the masses, we need partners to work with us. We believe the district development authorities are the good partners that we can work with.”

According to the chairman of the Samrai-Murua DDA and MP for the Open Electorate, Isi Henry Leonard, the greatest challenge in development for his people in engaging with business activities is ignorance.

“For me, I see that our greatest challenge in development, our people to engage with business is that our people are ignorant. They don’t know what it means to bring together their resources and how to harness it and apply it so that they all benefit.”

MP Leonard says it is only through partnerships that his people can be empowered economically.

“Partnership is the way forward. So for me, I want to engage with the Women’s Micro Bank and start the Women’s Micro Bank on Misima Island. It’s through partnership we can now engage in programs in empowering my people in business.”