Mama Bank to establish in AROB

Women’s Micro Bank Ltd (Mama Bank) partnered with the Regional member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr to establish a Mama Bank agency in Buka town.

The establishment aims is to enable the local people to have easy access to financial services and credit facility to support AROB’s economic plans in empowering entrepreneurship in the region.

The recognition was from proper banking services for women to save and grow their hard earned money through access to financial services and credit facility.

The bank’s presence in Buka town will help roll out the MSME Credit Scheme in the region.

Tsiamalili Jnr added that this will create an avenue for his people to adequately have access to credit, to enable them to play a more active role in the economic development and contribution of the region.

“We are happy to work together to help and support AROB’s ambitions for the region to extend inclusive financial inclusion services to the people. I wish to call on all the men, women, youths and children of the AROB to make use of this opportunity as the gateway to become economically independent,” said chairman of Mama Bank, Noel Norikgu.

The AROB Government and Mama Bank are prepared to consider the provision of loan facilities to borrowers through direct and through different available suppliers.

These includes farmers and fishermen who are unable to provide security of a type or in an amount which banks would be requiring in the normal course of its operations.

Mama Bank CEO, Gunanidhi Das, thanked Minister Tsiamalili Jnr and the AROB Government for having that vision for region and commended them for taking the right move to economic freedom.