Major announcements for Wafi-Golpu mine anticipated

Prime Minister James Marape said this during a press conference recently in Port Moresby, where he officially extended a warm welcome to Newmont Corporation into Papua New Guinea.

Newmont Corporation has assumed control over all Newcrest operations in Papua New Guinea including the Wafi-Golpu project.

“We're now at the stage where the principle of what constitutes the Mine Development Contract (MDC) and Special Mining Lease (SML) is waiting to be agreed upon.

“We want to have these two key documents ready at the same time, and we're hoping that at the December Mining and Petroleum Conference, we will make an announcement to the market.”

Expressing his confidence in the process, the Prime Minister noted that stakeholders were able to successfully collaborate in creating an MDC and SML for the Porgera Mine in Enga, and he believes that similar progress can be made for the Wafi-Golpu project.

In recognition of the collaborative efforts, Prime Minister Marape expressed his gratitude to Wafi-Golpu partners Harmony, Newmont (formerly Newcrest), and Kumul Mineral Holdings for their commitment to working within a defined timeline.

Marape also revealed that a 36-month timeline has been stipulated for the partners to reach a Final Investment Decision, underscoring the State's vested interest in advancing this pivotal project.