Major announcements expected at event

Among organisations that will feature prominently at the December 10th-13th Sydney event is Santos Limited, who have confirmed the attendance of their Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Gallagher.

Gallagher is among a few global CEOs that will headline this major annual industry event, and will be presenting on the opening day, to share Santos’ global perspective and outlook.

Other senior representatives from Santos will be providing project updates as well as announcing significant project and programs that Santos intends to see happen in 2024 and into the future.

When announcing their support for the event as a Principal Premium Sponsor, Santos Country Chair (PNG), Leon Buskens, confirmed that the organisation would be providing an exciting update on its Markham Valley Afforestation and Reforestation (AR) Project in Morobe Province.

In addition, the organisation is also expected to highlight its business development and local content program once again with landowner companies, and the impact this has in the project communities in line with the company purpose to create a better world for everyone.

Santos will also give an update on its citizen development initiatives, which will include a major announcement on training opportunities, which is sure to be well received by the industry in PNG.

This year’s conference is anticipated to be the biggest international investment conference ever held by PNG, with over 1,500 attendees with three floors of the Sydney International Convention Centre reserved for the four days of the Conference.