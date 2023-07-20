Mahindra debuts in PNG

To bring its world-class vehicles to market, the company has partnered with Boroko Motors, starting with five dealerships in key locations across the country.

Mahindra automotive products will be launched in Papua New Guinea, starting with Mahindra Pik-Up in single-cabin and double-cabin variants, Bolero Pik-Up and Supro Maxitruck.

“This class-leading range of vehicles has bold design, unmatched capability, powerful performance and superior comfort that make them ideal for both, smooth city driving and to handle tough roads.”

Sachin Arolkar, Head International Operations, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “We are excited to begin operations and launch our class-leading range of vehicles in Papua New Guinea. In Boroko Motors, we have found the perfect partner who shares our vision of delivering positive transformation to people and society via our globally acclaimed products and services. Our range of pickup products stand for reliability, dependability and performance, and we are sure our customers in Papua New Guinea will also benefit from the compelling value propositions our global customers have traditionally enjoyed.”

Michael Townsley, GM Group Sales and Marketing, Boroko Motors, WR Carpenter Group, said, “We are privileged to partner with Mahindra, a global brand whose commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. Our customers will now get the opportunity to experience the unmatched performance and dependability of Mahindra vehicles, and we are confident that this partnership will be a huge success in Papua New Guinea. Our local knowledge and capability, combined with the unbeatable value proposition of the Mahindra range of commercial vehicles, is a win-win for our customers.”