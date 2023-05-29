Madang Craft market gains momentum

Young and enthusiastic Leanne Ealedona, has been making an effort to change that by hosting a craft market since February this year.

The 4th crafts market was successfully hosted at the Country Women’s Association grounds over the weekend. Leanne stated that the last three Market were hosted at the Madang Visitors and Cultural Bureau premises. However, due to some issues they had to find another location to host the end of May market.

This initiative surfaced because of an increase in SME’s, artists, art and craft vendors and individuals who find it difficult to market their goods. Leanne started the Madang Craft Market in 2020 with a cultural arts and crafts fair. However, COVID19 happened and she cancelled. She revived this initiative this year, and has since been making good progress. The craft market takes place at the end of each month.

Leanne said the response has been overwhelming. Visitor numbers keep increasing each month. Vendors were given the opportunity to build their network and exchange meaningful ideas. Interestingly, the vendors come from all over the province, and for just K50, they get to set up a stall, sell their products and expand their network.

“We also have vendor feedback surveys that go out so, after this market we’ll have our vendors tell us how they felt about our market, where we can improve and then we can move on from there,” stated Leanne.

For now, she is sustaining the market from the fees collected from vendors and from her own pocket. She also allows individuals and groups who are unable to meet stall fees, to set up by partnering with them. They include women from Beon gaol, student associations and sporting clubs.

Leanne’s only challenge is finding a much bigger space or venue to host these markets because of the increasing number of vendors and customers.

Her hope is that this initiative provides vendors opportunities to trainings that will enhance their business as well.