Madang balsa project gaining momentum

The steering committee currently working on the policy framework and implementation plan has gathered all their farmers from the six districts so that they can elect the board members and executives of the Madang Balsa Co-operative.

According to Project Manager Denson Javohn, they have a total of 67, 000 members from all six districts and is still increasing, indicating that the interest in balsa commercialization is very high. Javohn hopes this number is enough to create a market base in Madang Province, demonstrating the potential of a promising supply to meet the export demand, just like East New Britain Province.

Mr Javon says, that after the establishment of the Co-operative Society, they would progress onto working towards having a mill set up.

Other plans include a survey to assess the capability of farmers to meet the export demand. About 10 million seedlings are planned to be distributed throughout the province.

Bogia is currently leading in balsa cultivation with over 115, 000 trees in the Almami Local Level Government. This is a result of an awareness conducted by Isidor Gemon after witnessing the benefit gained from balsa in East New Britain Province.

Mr. Gemon is the Vice President for Almami LLG in Bogia District and started advocating in 2001 for his people to plant balsa trees. By 2002, many villagers started planting balsa trees. They are now excited about the development of the Balsa Co-operative Society as they see themselves as the first lot of sellers who will bring the market to Madang Province.

Gemon alone has over 6000 trees on his land and continues planting every three months so that if all goes well, he has the supply to meet the demand of the export market. He initially wanted to plant and sell matured trees to Rabaul, however, he is now patiently waiting for the Madang Balsa Co-operative Society to be established so he can sell his harvest through this society.

Madang Urban’s Deputy District Administrator, Mercy Timaus who also was a participant, advised farmers of Madang Urban LLG that the administration has captured Balsa in their District Plan for project funds in alignment with MTDP IV.

He urged farmers to seek funding opportunities once their budget is approved to help them implement their balsa projects. Mr. Timaus also encouraged other districts to ensure they allocate funding for balsa under their plans, as this will have a big impact on the Province’s revenue once the project kicks off.

East New Britain is the only province exporting balsa in the country.