On the lookout for sugarcane diseases

She started working with Ramu Agri Industries Ltd (RAIL) in 2013 and currently looks after oil palm and sugarcane disease research, testing and the sugarcane nursery.

She is one of four executives within the department of Ramu Research Services. Her other colleagues are entomologist Lawrencia Kikitam, who focuses on pests, sugarcane agronomist, Onsy Ure, and oil palm agronomist, John Palolen. They are led by Dr Marnie Light, who is the head of the department.

Tom outlined that they monitor four diseases annually and out of the four, they have prioritised management for one, which is called the ratoon stunting disease. It is caused by a bacterium that lives in the vascular system of the cane plant and restricts its ability to transport water.

“As soon as we detect the ratoon stunting disease is present in our field, we automatically recommend that field for plough out, which means the cane gets harvested, goes to the factory, and then we have to plant new cane,” she explained.

“For Ramu stunt, it’s a virus. And then we have sugarcane smut and downy mildew, which is a fungus. With those three, we basically just monitor because it’s ongoing work with control and management of those diseases.

“When we have good seed cane in the nurseries going to commercial cane, we reduce diseases there. That’s when we actually manage the diseased part in the nurseries and not in the commercial fields. Commercial fields are for sugarcane to go to the mill.”

The plant pathologist pointed out that since sugarcane is a native Papua New Guinean plant, some of the pests and diseases can only be found in PNG.

“And that’s how Ramu stunt came in. And that’s how downy mildews came in as priority pests and diseases. And that’s how top shoot borer and Sesamia also made it in. Because they are from here.

“I think the only disease that we didn’t have initially, and came in, is sugarcane smut. And that’s only since 2016.

“With regard to growing the crop as a production system, yes, we have losses in all those parts of growing the crop and we can basically manage everything well. But when it comes to pests and diseases, the challenges are different and the challenges are more intense because you need time to study the pest and the disease and you need time to really pin everything together, which is not really ideal for us because we don’t have it.

“As agricultural scientists, we don’t have time. When something comes up, we are expected to have the answers yesterday.”

Tom said pests and diseases contribute to losses for Ramu Agri Industries. Staff at the Ramu Research Services try to minimise that as much as possible.

Head of the department, Dr Marnie Light, said this is why it is important that they work closely with National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority, as well as nearby countries that grow sugarcane, like Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines and Fiji.

The sharing of information is necessary to be up-to-date with information on pests and diseases.