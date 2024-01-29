Local financial institutions to assist SMEs

Kada Poroman Microfinance Limited (KPML) and East New Britain Savings and Loans Society have signed on with CGC to extend credit facilities to SMEs.

The signing was held last Friday in Kokopo.

CGC chief executive officer Dominic Sikakau said CGC was set up to assist the SME sector by giving them credit guarantees which is done through establishing partnerships with financial institutions.

“CGC is an initiative of the government under the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 3, and was setup to assist SMEs,” he said.

He said in January 2022, CGC was registered as a legal entity under the Company’s Act and was officially launched by Prime Minister James Marape in March 2022.

Mr Sikakau said CGC anticipates that the partnerships with the banks can assist the SMEs, as under the 4th MTDP, the government has set a target to have 350,000 SMEs established.

“SMEs are to contribute 6 percent to the GDP, as captured under the MTDP 4,” he iterated.

“We are proud to partner with ENBSL and KPML and we are pleased that they can assist facilitate the loans for SMEs in the province.”

KPML chief executive officer, Sankar Chitteti commended the initiative saying that insurance does not cover loans that they provide to customers.

“It’s a good support for financial institutions, as it minimizes our credit risks. If you cannot give credit to SMEs then it’s very difficult to grow the local economy. The struggle faced with lending also impacts financial inclusion,” he added.