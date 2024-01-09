Local company’s economic drive

ABG Minister for Police and CS, also Member for Tsitalato, John Bosco Ragu declared this during the Kute Limited Service Station opening in Buka. Minister Ragu emphasized the significance of robust investments, asserting that these initiatives are vital in ensuring financial stability for Bougainville.

In a commendation to businesses contributing to Bougainville's progress, Minister Ragu applauded the efforts of Islands Petroleum and Kute Ltd. He acknowledged their role in bolstering the region's economic landscape.

Islands Petroleum managing director Suren Chandran admired Michael and Christine Boko, recognizing their commitment spanning over two decades.

Chandran highlighted Kute Limited's consistent fuel and lubricant orders from Islands Petroleum, attributing these transactions to establishing the Kute Ltd Service Station.

Managing Director of Kute Ltd, Michael Boko, conveyed the company's enthusiasm for collaborating with the people of Bougainville in various business activities.

Despite facing obstacles such as limited land hindering expansion plans, Boko affirmed the company’s dedication to working with the community and businessmen to contribute to Bougainville's economic recovery.