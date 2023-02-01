Local businesses awarded contracts

Officiating for the occasion was Acting Provincial Administrator, Leo Mapmani, who presented payments to the respective local contractors who will implement development projects in the province.

Ongoro Construction was awarded a K180, 000 contract to develop and complete the Mosa High School hall, Numuna Builders was awarded K100, 000 to complete the current resource centre at CS Lakiemata and Mandok Building and Contractors was awarded K180, 000 for the maintenance of two NBC staff houses.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors was Richmond Hivi from Ongoro Construction, “On behalf of the contractors I would like to thank the WNB Provincial Trust Fund and the governor for facilitating all these projects and these projects will be beneficial to the communities.”

Contractor Livingstone Goea of Numuna Builder said with the funding received, him and his team will work to complete Phase Two of the CIS resource centre which will comprise of the ceiling and external and internal wall which should calculate a cost of about K90, 000. This leave’s the porch, pulpit and ablution block for the prisoners as another stage for construction as funding will be limited.

Director of NBC WNB, David Kibeto thanked the WNB Provincial Government for the significant assistance following the MOA between the WNBPG and NBC.

“We have accomplished a lot of things and on behalf of the Managing Director for NBC, Kora Nou, I thank the Provincial Government for their continuous support, we’ve achieved a milestone through that arrangement of the MOU we’ve actually installed and commissioned a 500WAT medium wave entrance meter which is now operational and serving the people. We’d like to say thank you, another support is through supporting the renovation of the Director Provincial Radio’s residents and again its credit goes to the MOA that’s been signed. The wheels are turning and I’d like to say thank you,” said Mr Kibeto.

E&H Building Contractors was presented K300, 000 for the building of a staff house at Poinini Catholic Agro Technical Secondary School.

All funding awarded are from the Trust Funds allocations from 2022.