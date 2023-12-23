Loan to boost PNG Coffee exports

A family-owned local coffee exporter, Kosem Ltd, is the first recipient of an Australian Government-supported concessional loan received under the ‘Revolving Fund Facility’ managed and operated by Women’s Microbank Ltd.

Kosem Ltd now has adequate funds to buy green coffee beans, benefiting more than 2000 coffee farmers in Morobe’s Wau Waria district this month.

The funds will provide a cost-effective value-chain finance to agriculture SMEs to buy more agriculture exports from PNG. The Revolving Fund is an Australian government economic development project in partnership with Mama Bank, investing K3.5 million in loans to boost agriculture exports from PNG.

“Access to funds is critical to the development and maintenance of supply chains, as traditionally, exporters like us bear a significant amount of pre-financing risk through the coffee season to take the coffee out from remote Morobe,” said Kosem Ltd chief executive officer, Mark Munnul.

He urged all banks to come forward and understand the needs of exporters like him to realize the potential of the coffee sector in PNG.

“Support received from Australia has helped Mama Bank develop new value chain finance products to serve the needs of agriculture SMEs,” said Mama Bank's chief executive officer, Gunanidhi Das.

Das also encouraged Agri-SMEs, particularly women-led agribusinesses, to contact the bank, discuss their needs, and apply for finance through this facility to improve their productivity