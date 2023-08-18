LO firms to take stage at expo

They will talk about how they are learning from their challenges and opportunities to build a sustainable future as emerging large PNG companies.

PNG Mining And Petroleum Hospitality Services Limited (PNGMPHSL)

Since 2015, this Papua New Guinea gem, owned by landowners, has been dishing out 8,500 daily meals across multiple sites. Safety-first and service-focused, they are a culinary force to reckon with.

NKW Group

Born from the Hidden Valley mining project pact in Morobe Province, NKW Group is a powerhouse collaboration of three landowner groups. Transport, accommodation, catering, logistics – they do it all, transforming agreements into achievements.

TWL

From road transport to aviation and shipping, TWL’s journey in the PNG LNG project area is awe-inspiring. They are rewriting economic legacy rules and painting the future bright.

Anitua

Since 1989, Anitua has been weaving a tapestry of services across industries. Their involvement in the Lihir gold mine project in New Ireland Province does not just yield gold – it is a treasure trove of community contribution.

iPi Group

iPi Group is blazing trails across Australia and PNG with forays into logistics, retail, plantations and more. Their spirit knows no bounds.

By celebrating the success of these Landcos, Canconex 2023 hopes to inspire more PNG companies to follow in their footsteps.