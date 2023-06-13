LNG industry players recognized

The event, held in Port Moresby and attended by Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Kerenga Kua, recognized the contributions of women across various sectors, including government, local business, and landowner communities.

ExxonMobil sponsored the Power Play Awards Papua New Guinea, an initiative aimed at acknowledging the accomplishments of women in the country's LNG industry.

Minister Kua commended the program for promoting recognition and encouraging women professionals to excel, emphasizing their pivotal role in driving Papua New Guinea's progress.

On International Women's Day, the Power Play Awards Papua New Guinea was launched, and an esteemed panel of independent judges, including Central Province Governor Rufina Peter, NCD Deputy Governor Dadi Toka, and Sir Mahesh Patel, assessed nominations in three categories: The Rising Star, The Pioneer, and The Ambassador.

Valentina Kaman, from MRDC, was honored as the Ambassador for her unwavering commitment to nation-building through knowledge and education. Dr. Jane Mogina, representing TotalEnergies, received the Pioneer award for her leadership in developing Papua New Guinea's first LNG biodiversity offset program and contributing to the country's environmental initiatives.

Jasmine Harrison, a Senior Manager at Placements (PNG), was recognized as the Rising Star for her dedication to supporting contractor workforces and promoting opportunities for young Papua New Guineans in the LNG industry.

Tera Shandro, Chairperson and Managing Director at ExxonMobil PNG, congratulated the award recipients, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the valuable contributions of both women and men in the LNG industry and the nation as a whole.

Shandro highlighted the trailblazing achievements of Papua New Guineans, stating that their accomplishments set high standards and serve as an inspiration to others.

The Best of the Best awardees from the Power Play Awards Papua New Guinea will have the opportunity to represent the country at the global Power Play Awards.

If their entries successfully make it to the shortlist, ExxonMobil PNG will sponsor their attendance at the awards ceremony during Gastech in Singapore. This prestigious event will bring together Power Players from the LNG industry worldwide from September 5th to 8th.

The Power Play Awards Papua New Guinea aims to share the inspiring stories of these individuals, with the hope of motivating future generations to follow in their footsteps.