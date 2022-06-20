Live data from extractive industries

Live data will include numbers showing production value, export value, and related information basically livestreamed from a data source of respective mine operators.

Ok Tedi Mine will be fist to streamline live data to the MRA website for public access after engineers have finalized work. Others will follow soon after.

“The cooperation between the mine regulator and the extractive companies to make live data available for public viewing is an excellent undertaking to garner investor-public trust and confidence in the way the mining industry is regulated and progressing. PNGEITI highly commends these efforts,” PNGEITI Head of National Secretariat Lucas Alkan said.

“We commend the MRA leadership under managing director Jerry Garry as this undertaking will complement and enhance EITI reporting in the country. This is boost for transparency, boost for investor and public confidence.

“We look forward to this important work being undertaken on this space and wish MRA and the companies every success,” Mr Alkan added.