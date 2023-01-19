Links of Hope supported

The partnership between Links of Hope and Kina Bank arose from the late Nancy Moka, who was a founding board member and active volunteer living on site to support children who had lost parents to HIV.

When she passed from COVID-19 in 2021, Kina Bank discovered her deep ties to Links of Hope and has, since then, made a commitment to continue late Nancy’s legacy with the annual donation.

Country head and executive general manager banking, Lesieli Taviri, said: “Nancy’s legacy of selfless giving and her heart for the community is an example we aspire to emulate within Kina Bank.

“Links of Hope are a light in the darkness supporting an otherwise forgotten group of people.”

Receiving the cheque was country manager for Links of Hope, Debbie Bromely.

Bromley said: “Our operational focus this year is on further development of our health education curriculum, programs to upskill and train adolescents on the Links of Hope program and aligning with key partners to drive change in the area of child protection.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of Kina Bank, which goes such a long way to supporting the operational and staffing structure needed to support our work and growth.

“We honour the memory and legacy of our dear friend and founding board member, Nancy Moka, whose passion and heart for this work continues to have a lasting impact on so many people.”

Links of Hope began as a way to support women released from prison in the creation of small business enterprises, while also assisting a small number of widows and those impacted by HIV and AIDS.

A major focus of Links of Hope now is the operation of a Child Sponsorship program supporting children impacted by HIV. Children in the program are supported with monthly nutritional care packages, education programs and school fees.