Link PNG welcomes new addition

The second Q402 adds significant capabilities to the Link PNG operation following the arrival of the first Q402 aircraft in January 2020.

This aircraft has almost 50 percent more passenger capacity than Link PNG’s present Dash 8’s and operates at near jet speeds.

It is also capable of operating into many of the smaller airports that are unable to handle the Fokker jets.

The Q400 will be utilised mostly on the Rabaul sector during the peak period.

Tokua Airport is currently undergoing urgent runway maintenance work carried out by the National Airports Corporation (NAC). As a result, the runway length at Tokua Airport has been temporarily shortened and all Air Niugini flights to and from Tokua are rescheduled onto smaller Dash-8 aircraft.

The increased seat capacity provided by the two Q400 aircraft will ensure passenger demand is met, especially during the peak period.

Link PNG expects the new aircraft will allow for the potential for new longer direct routes that the present Dash 8 fleet is unable to operate efficiently.