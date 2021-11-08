Link PNG suspends Kavieng service

In a statement released today, the airline said: “The presence of loose gravel material poses safety hazard and risk to our aircraft and passengers therefore, in the interest of safety, the airline has taken this step to suspend operations until the airport operator (National Airports Corporation) resolves the issue.

“Link PNG looks forward to resuming services once there is assurance that the matter has been resolved and it can operate safely into Kavieng airport.

“Passengers holding onto confirmed tickets will be rebooked onto later flights at no penalty once a confirmed resumption date has been decided.

“Link PNG regrets the inconvenience caused to the travelling public to and from Kavieng, however the safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance.”