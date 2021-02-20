Link PNG partners with landowner firm

The MOU sets the platform for a partnership arrangement between Link PNG and the landowner company to operate regular charter flights into Komo Airfield.

Link PNG acting general manager, Alex Kia, said the national airline is proud of the step taken towards the partnership arrangement, and is confident this partnership with one of the biggest landowner companies (LANCOS) in the country will contribute to nation building as the country journeys through an uncertain period brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HGDC executive chairman, Tuguyawini Libe Parindali, said HGDC was proud to enter into this agreement to ensure HGDC personnel travelling in and out of the PNG LNG project site can travel seamlessly.

“Link PNG does a fantastic job in providing travel services at the convenience of its clients throughout PNG, and HGDC for the first time is thrilled to enter into this agreement with Link PNG to boost efficiency and effectiveness in our operations.

“We look forward to sustained efforts and collaborations in ensuring that the MOU is executed for the mutual benefit of both companies.

“Once operational, this agreement will see Link PNG chartered flights into Komo increase to two (2), boosting Link PNG operations into Komo and ultimately Hela – considering commercial flights into Tari,” Parindali concluded.

All Link PNG services are operated by the airline’s Dash 8 fleet.

(Link PNG Acting General Manager, Alex Kia, left, and HGDC Company Secretary Myron Ipape sign the MOU which sets the platform for a partnership arrangement to operate regular charter flights into Komo Airfield)