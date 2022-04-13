Lihir team tops lab comp

The Lihir team has beat 117 other laboratories world-wide.

The assay laboratory participants were commended for their efforts and recognised in a small gift presentation ceremony organised by superintendent metallurgy, Samuel Litson.

Principal operations chemist, John Morgan, said the team achieved the most precise and accurate result for a set of Sulphur assays, from 117 laboratories.

“You have maintained a quality system with every challenge thrown at us. It is whilst we were in our greatest challenge that you as a team, lifted and produced a result that is world class,” he said.

“You as a team have improved and proved to be one of the most consistent labs we work with internally and externally.

“I congratulate you all and I see your capability having no limits. Newcrest is proud to have such a dedicated team of laboratory professionals.

“I am honoured to be associated with you,” Morgan added.

Manager processing, Robert Gordon, when congratulating the team, said: “This is significant for Newcrest, for Lihir and for Papua New Guinea, for your team and for you as individuals.

“The intent of the round robin is to improve, grow and develop. So while it is a competition, it is also very much about the integrity of your laboratory results.

“All the output that you deliver here fundamentally impacts how we control the plant and the business outcomes we report.

“Well done to you all!”

The LECO round robin is an organised competition that involves producing the right assay results from a set of Sulphur assays, and sees participation from many assay laboratories, specifically those that use LECO instruments.