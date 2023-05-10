Lihir engineers at expo

Organised by the Institute of Engineers PNG (IEPNG) recently at the Port Moresby Centre of Arts and Innovation, the event brought together engineers, academics, researchers, students and industry leaders.

The group interacted, discussed and showcased their contributions to service delivery, major projects and building resilient communities in Papua New Guinea.

The World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is celebrated globally every year to recognise achievements in engineering and improve public understanding on the importance of engineering and technology to modern life and sustainable development.

Bobby Witne, Senior Engineer – Mine Planning, said the event made it possible for Newcrest Lihir engineers, particularly from the company’s mining department, to interact with and encourage students to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and pursue careers in these fields.

“Our value ‘Innovation and Problem Solving’ drives us in building a resilient PNG through the work we do at Lihir. We also believe that empowering the young generation with relevant information in STEM is key to building a strong future for PNG,” said Witne.

“We thank IEPNG for encouraging creative like-minded innovators in PNG to come together and share ideas, discuss challenges and learnings, and be part of a professional community that is contributing positively toward the development of PNG.”

Tim Bryson, Strategic Engagement Manager, said Newcrest Lihir continues to create economic value for PNG and local communities.

“Newcrest Lihir is one of the world’s largest producing gold mines, with gold deposits within an extinct volcanic crater that is geothermally active. Our complex processing and mining operations in Lihir provides a unique opportunity for diverse engineering teams to work and grow their experiences in the industry,” Bryson said.

“Lihir provides jobs for about 7000 employees and contractors, who support their families and communities to participate in economic and sustainable activities.”

Newcrest Lihir contributes to the economy of PNG through direct revenues from operations, investments in public infrastructure and services, and support for local suppliers.

“Lihir’s overall contribution to PNG last year was K1.5 billion. We are proud that the bulk of that contribution supported local suppliers and a strong PNG workforce that continue to provide quality services and participate in meaningful initiatives that further build a resilient PNG,” said Bryson.