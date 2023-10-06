Learning from Madagascar

The eleven-day visit was arranged and supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as part of the European Union-funded STREIT PNG Programme aimed at promoting the development of vanilla value chain in Papua New Guinea.

The delegation including senior officers from central government agencies such as the Department of National Planning and Monitoring (DNPM), the Spice Industry Board (SIB) under the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL), as well as Provincial Government and Administration Institutions in East and West Sepik, and a model vanilla farmer.

The focal point of this journey was Sava, a region synonymous with vanilla excellence. Nestled on the northern and northeastern coast of Madagascar, Sava has become the epicentre of vanilla cultivation, encompassing every aspect from farming to processing and export. The delegation's itinerary took them through this green expanse, immersing them in the heart of the world's leading vanilla production and export hub, which accounts for approximately 80% of the global vanilla market.

Floyd Lala, Director of the National Authorizing Officer Support Unit at DNPM reflected on the enlightening visit stating, "After visiting Madagascar, I've gained valuable insights into their success as the world's leading vanilla producer. Papua New Guinea, contributing just 3 to 4 percent of global vanilla production holds immense untapped potential. From a government perspective, we have a lot to improve upon, particularly in terms of the policies and regulations governing the vanilla sector. We need to establish necessary standards to significantly boost production.”

“Madagascar's well-established system, fostering strong government-farmer-business relationships and effective marketing strategies, sets a clear example. Collaboration with all key players in the vanilla value chain is essential. It is essential for us to collaborate effectively with all key players in the vanilla value chain. Together, we can promote policies and triggers to drive our vanilla industry's growth, making vanilla a cornerstone of our economic development and community well-being," Lala added.

Nicodemus Mainga, a model farmer from East Sepik Province and part of the delegation was amazed by the valuable skills and knowledge he acquired during the visit.

He shared, “I learned a lot about how Madagascar grows its top-quality vanilla, making them the best in the world. This visit was super helpful for me as a farmer. Now, I can share these techniques with my fellow farmers in Papua New Guinea, so we can also make vanilla as good as Madagascar's. It's a win-win for us, and I'm really happy I came to visit Madagascar.”

FAO Senior Agricultural Officer, Rabi Rasaily, said that the exposure visit was a valuable learning experience for the delegation and that it would help them improve their knowledge and skills in vanilla production and processing.

FAO continues to provide technical assistance and capacity building to support the development of vanilla value chains at all levels in Papua New Guinea.