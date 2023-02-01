LDC eyes restocking of Baiyer ranch

LDC Managing Director, Terry Koim said this comes after the conclusion of a six-month-long land reclamation and boundary re-identification survey project initiated in 2022.

He is currently on site to oversee the final leg of the project on portions 156 and 157, stated that it was first initiated to reclaim state lease lands as directed by the government in 2020.

Mr Koim said the delay was caused by many issues, nevertheless the LDC is confident that they will progress this project and achieve the aim to restock this cattle ranch which has been abandoned for more than 30 years.

Now that the boundary project is nearing completion, LDC will be looking at rehabilitating the perimeter fence, staff houses, and to erect other ranch infrastructure including solar powered water troughs and stockyard to commence restocking of the ranch.

LDC is looking to work with local landowner companies, Mul Baiyer Lumusa DDA and the Provincial Government as partners in rehabilitating and restocking the ranch in order to take ownership of the business.

Mr Koim looks forward to inviting other partners on board in due course.

“The Title to the land remains under LDC and it would like to give confidence to the government to invite development partners to work with LDC to develop the Baiyer ranch land in the interest of the state,” he said.

The Baiyer ranch covers up to 2900 ha, has the potential to supply meat for the upper highland’s region which includes Jiwaka, WHP, Enga, SHP and Hela provinces.

The ranch will be redeveloped as the cattle breeding and distribution center for the region, and also make some land available for rice and animal feed production besides other agri-business ventures.

LDC aims to progress the reclamation and restocking of LDC’s other state leased lands throughout the country before going into downstream processing of livestock products per current government policy.

It is adamant to continue to recoup, rehabilitate and restock state assets and will utilize authoritative measures to achieve this. They have already begun evicting illegal settlers on state-owned lands and ranches across PNG.

Late last year, evictions were conducted in some of the major cattle ranches, including Erap in Lae and Tiaba abattoir at 12 mile, outside Port Moresby.