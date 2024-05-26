LDC awaits policy approval

LDC Managing Director, Terry Koim shared that one of LDC’s key priority areas was to set up policy and legislation, capturing the institutional arrangements of the new regulatory authority that the LDC is transitioning to become.

The Policy and the legislative were launched earlier this year. Policies created will ensure that all activities undertaken in an organization occur with the simple aim of ensuring the organization achieves its objectives.

The draft policy depicts the Medium-Term Development Plan 4, which highlights the increase of farmers, farms, abattoirs, and downstream processing amongst others.

“We are making sure that LDC becomes a regulatory authority. What we have done so far is we have submitted an NEC Submission capturing the policy and legislation to be passed through parliament.”

Koim shared that the draft policy is now before the Central Agencies Coordinating Committee (CACC) at the Prime Minister’s office.

“We are still waiting for CACC to give feedback, so I can go and defend the submission for NEC to approve and all necessary processes to take place for the bill to be passed and policy to be implemented.”

Koim shared that once the policy is in place, LDC can start rolling out most programmes to implement the Government’s directives.