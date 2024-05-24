LDC aims to increase meat production

LDC is adamant that PNG is heading towards a country that is self-reliant in meat production.

According to LDC, PNG had spent over K500 million on imports last year, while another report revealed that over K140 million was spent annually on meat imports alone. But LDC says with strategic and calculated approach, there is a huge possibility of change - where PNG can save a great portion of these monies.

In 1983, LDC was set as a business hub for the agriculture sector but had been stagnant with little to no progress.

After 10 years in the year 2020, LDC had a board of directors sworn in to undertake its business functions. Managing Director Terry Koim took office in 2019 and continuously stressed on the importance of having to be self-reliant on meat production.

“LDC was a company that was unknown for a very long time. When I was brought in 2019, the former Minister came here and said to make improvements. Former Minister challenged me to bring it back to life. Since 2021-2022, we have revived this. The revival and the rehabilitation of ranches and abattoirs in the country convinced the government to allocate a ministry for the livestock sector.

“Not only that but the Prime Minister made that decision because PNG imports from outside the country. We import to the tune of K450-500 million every year on meat products,” said Koim.

Koim says LDC needs to become a regulatory body to protect large and small businesses in the livestock sector.

LDC’s achievements since 2020 include: land reclamation of over 30 000 hectares, progress of the first of four Post Entry Quarantine (PEQ) facility, live cattle import progressed, 3 x shipment of cattle from Morobe province enabling progress of restocking and breeding program in Launakalana, Central Province and rehabilitation and refurbishment of estate, ranches and farms.