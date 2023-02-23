 

LCCI reminder to members

17:31, February 23, 2023
The Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry is reminding its members that February 24th is a public holiday to commemorate the life and passing of Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“Last year, as you will recall, there was looting and trouble spots around town, particularly against businesses who were perceived as ‘disrespecting’ the memory of the Late Grand Chief, or at least using it as a reason to loot,” said LCCI.

“Metropolitan Superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, has advised stores to close tomorrow as a precaution against potential recurrence of incidents and police being unable to attend.

“Some stores may be visited by police, who will ask you to close.

“Be safe, be vigilant.”

