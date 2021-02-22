LBC meets international food safety measure

The LBC has been awarded the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification by the Papua New Guinea Certification Services through the National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology (NISIT) in PNG.

Lae Biscuit Company Group general manager, John Chow, in acknowledging the achievement of the company, said this is a milestone accomplishment.

Chow thanked the Lae Biscuit Company HACCP team for working behind the scene and putting together all required documentation and assessments.

Lae Biscuit Company general manager, Edwin Wong, says the Lae Biscuit Company takes the highest pride as being one of the 10 HACCP certified companies in PNG, ensuring all possible safety risks are covered in the manufacturing line.

Wong said the main purpose of the HACCP is to engage a third party international standard certification that guarantees the “condition of trade” for Lae Biscuit as a food manufacturing company.

Wong, who is also the team leader of the company’s HACCP team, said HACCP intensifies quality production and productivity by specifically identifying hazard and control points and implementing proper control.

Lae Biscuit’s HACCP coordinator, Crystal Sundae, said achieving the HACCP certification has taken the team three years, adding it starts from the supply of raw materials to line production and finish products, including the upskilling of manpower to deliver the end product.

She said with the October 2017 opening of the state-of-the-art Lae Biscuit Company factory, the HACCP certification guarantees the progressive processing of the Company’s manufacturing safety systems and management.

(LBC business director, John Chow, receiving the HACCP Certificate from NISIT Director, Timothy Kepou)