Landowners prep for CANCONEX

The first edition of CANCONEX was held in Lae in 2023, drawing rave reviews from landowners and around 800 attendees representing all major resource project operators, contractors and suppliers and LandCos from all resource project areas.

The PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (PNG CORE) outlined that with a few weeks left before the July 1-3 event, landowner clans and companies are registering in large numbers.

CANCONEX24 will be held as part of the inaugural PNG Resources Week, run by PNG CORE, and will comprise CANCONEX 24 (1-3 July 2024), PNG CORE Career Fair (3 July), PNG Resources Summit (4 July) and PNG Resources Dinner (4 July).

CANCONEX will feature 48 speakers, with Prime Minister James Marape invited to deliver an address on national content, and sessions to be held on topics as diverse as national content, landowner identification, benefits sharing, landco success stories, PNG disaster responses, Bougainville - lessons from closure and an eye to the future, Misima - mining closure case study, and Porgera - lessons from closure and re-start.

PNG CORE President, Anthony Smaré, stated: “I am delighted by the interest from stakeholders who are registering either through their projects, via MRDC or their LandCos. CANCONEX 2023 in Lae was an outstanding success with all stakeholders represented, a lot of sharing of learnings and success stories from project development and local content, and a lot of new business relationships formed.

“I expect that CANCONEX 2024 will also be a huge success. We have secured part of the UPNG Campus for the week with a number of lecture halls hosting parallel programs of presentations and panels by stakeholders, business leaders and experts.

“There are a dozen MPs speaking during the program and the Prime Minister has been invited to deliver the keynote address on national content at the opening session on 1 July.”