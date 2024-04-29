Landowners’ input vital ahead of CDA

Mining Minister Muguwa Dilu, raised this when addressing the Hides-Porgera Power Line landowners in Tari on Friday, April 26.

The meeting with the power line landowners was the final one of a series of pre-Community Development Agreement meetings that the State Team has been conducting over the past few months with landowners and stakeholders.

The pre-CDA meetings have aimed to provide the State’s response to the position papers, create awareness, clarify issues, prepare landowners and respond to specific pre-dominant agendas presented in position papers submitted by landowners and stakeholders.

The Minister told the power line landowners: "Yumi mas stretim olgeta hevi na wari blong yumi before long end of May-June."

He said all landowner groups were important stakeholders of the project, and that the government would ensure their position papers were considered.

He urged them to cooperate with the State Team and quickly find ways forward to address their positions on benefit streams available to them; such as equity and business development grants.

He reminded landowners that there were laws and policies governing the potential acquisition of benefits. He said the State would not negotiate benefits outside of laws and asked for understanding from landowners and stakeholders.

The Minister was accompanied to the meeting in Tari, by the Governor for Hela Province Philip Undialu and Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) managing director Jerry Garry, who joined the State Team that had gone to Tari earlier in the week to conduct pre-CDA meetings.

Hela Governor Philip Undialu said his government and people supported the Porgera Mining project. However, he urged the State Team to define the various benefit streams clearly and how exactly they would benefit, taking into account the various laws and policies that govern benefits distribution.

The next step is to launch the CDA proper for negotiations in the coming weeks. Minister Dilu announced that the CDA proper would be held on May 15-30th, 2024.