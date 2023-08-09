Lanco continues support towards expo

PNGMPHSL operates in several locations throughout PNG, serving an average of over 8,500 meals per day and owned by landowners from Kutubu, Gobe, Gigira, Kikori and Moran.

On the final day of the event which is the 30th of August, PNGMPHSL will be the official caterer to over 500 delegates.

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum President, Anthony Smaré, stated that the landowner company has become a leader in the hospitality space, especially within the resource industry.

“CANCONEX 2023, as the inaugural national landowner conference & expo provides an opportunity for all project area landowners from across the country and other PNG businesses to come together.

“They will share their experiences, and expand their networks to see where they can all partner in areas of mutual interest to support each other to maximize opportunities for project developments,” Smaré said.

He stated that the PNGMPHSL story is one of how multiple landowner companies within the resources industry, can unite under one entity, to expand and improve their services, strengthen their brand, and in turn increase profitability to provide better returns for landowners. Theirs is the story which will be shared with other landowners at CANCONEX.

Smaré added that PNGMPHSL will be providing their world-class catering which will include the closing dinner and highlight the offerings from across their shareholding from Southern Highlands to Gulf Province.