Lae needs container examination facility

A CEF is equipped with technologies such as x-ray scanners and radiation detectors to inspect containers for the purposes of security or customs, or to ensure compliance.

This was one of the points raised by stakeholders at the recent 2024 Customs-To-Business Consultative Forum in Lae.

The subject was raised in April 2022 as well, when the Chief Commissioner of Customs, David Towe, was invited to the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business breakfast.

It is imperative that a specialised area is established as Lae is PNG’s industrial hub that boasts the largest container port at the Tidal Basin; it receives over 50 percent of overseas cargoes.

The container port is operated by the International Container Terminal Services, Inc (ICTSI).

“ICTSI, being the operator of the terminal, gives our officers up to 2 hours to inspect a container,” said Towe. “Two hours is very unrealistic. You cannot inspect a container in less than 2 hours. Here, you are talking about, especially in Lae – where we don’t have the luxury of the container examination facility – where officers have to physically inspect the containers.

“To physically inspect the containers will mean that they have to unpack all the goods in the container, count and verify the contents then repack them.

“If it’s a 40-foot container, you cannot do that in 2 hours. That’s why the importers were raising their concerns and ICTSI have given the assurance that they will work with Customs and the importers to allow for a longer time to inspect those goods.”

Apart from the issues raised on March 20 in the forum, stakeholders also talked about: