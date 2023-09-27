Lae marks World Tourism Day

The event, which will be held from September 27th-28th, is open to the public.

Artists have set up their booth within the FRI foyer, along with the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, Air Niugini, Lae City Tourism Bureau, Niugini Dirt Tours and local tour operators.

The two-day event is fully sponsored by the PNGTPA.

World Tourism Day started in 1980 while this is the first time it is commemorated in Lae.

In his opening address, chairman of Lae City Tourism and Events, John Byrne, highlighted that PNG is blessed beyond belief with its unique cultures and traditions, and mesmerising flora and fauna.

This is why they are working to progress tourism in Lae and Morobe.

"Whether the rain stops or not, we will continue with our program," he stated, before officially opening the conference.

Industry experts will be presenting during the two days of celebration.

Slated for today is Alcinda Trawen, a tourism analyst with the Asia Development Bank, Robin Calistus, the CEO of the Lae City Authority and Tali Yanga, Morobe’s provincial program advisor - commerce, industry and tourism.