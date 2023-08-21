Lae to host consultation workshop

The review is a Marape-Rosso government priority that supports the current decentralisation reforms.

The series of consultative workshops is a collaborative effort led by the National Economic and Fiscal Commission (NEFC) and the Department of Treasury, together with a review committee comprising 12 key government agencies.

NEFC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Kennedy Painap, said: “This consultative review workshop has been made necessary by the many reforms and service delivery vehicles that have been introduced since 2009.

“Each reform introduced was to improve service delivery to the people but along the way, there was much duplication, fragmentation and wastage in the financing arrangements and service delivery suffered.”

He outlined that fragmented and ad-hoc funding arrangements at the sub-national level for basic service delivery have resulted in poor service delivery.

“The main objective of this workshop series is to recalibrate the current intergovernmental financing arrangements in order to achieve an integrated, efficient and effective system that can enhance service delivery, foster growth and empowerment for provinces, districts and LLGs.”

The key focus areas for the workshops include:

Fiscal decentralisation and revenue mobilisation;

Integrated planning and budgeting;

Public finance management systems;

Policy, institutional and legislative framework; and

Monitoring and evaluation framework.

“The workshop stems from proposals made at the recent Governor’s conference of June 2023. Members of Parliament have been briefed and are aware of the need for reform to the present arrangement,” Painap said.

“The series of workshops are to gauge the views and listen to the experiences of those who are at the frontline of service delivery in the provinces, districts and wards. These include provincial governments, District Development Authorities (DDAs), Local Level Governments, Provincial Health Authorities, sector agencies and other parties involved in the rollout of basic service delivery in rural PNG.”

The Lae workshop opens on Tuesday, August 22nd, and ends on August 25th.

Participants from East Sepik, Madang, Morobe, West Sepik and Manus will attend.

The Highlands series will be held at the McRoyal Hotel from September 5-8 and will include teams from six provinces, except Enga.

Enga will be included with East New Britain and New Ireland at the Kokopo meet between September 19-22.

The workshop will be conducted at the Gazelle International Hotel.

Central, Gulf, Milne Bay, Oro, Western and West New Britain will be hosted at Gateway for their discussions between October 3rd and 6th.

Following the workshop series, there will be further consultations with political leaders on different options of funding arrangements. This will translate into a roadmap for reform implementation including necessary legislative and policy changes.