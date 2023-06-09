Lae firms to take June 12 off

Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, John Byrne, said they have confirmed with Employers Federation (EFPNG) the legality of this.

“This is quite legal, and as long as any penalty rates are paid on the day chosen by the business as the official day recognising the public holiday, for staff working, and staff are not forced.

“This is not a directive.”

The decision follows the late change in public holiday from June 12th to June 16th by the National Executive Council to observe the official King’s Birthday.