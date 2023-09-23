Lae Biscuit Company accredited

FSSC is a global food safety initiative recognized food safety certification that is based on the standard and technical specification of ISO 22000, ISO 9001, ISO/TS 220022 and the FSSC22000 additional requirements.

This is a milestone for the local company, especially for the Chow family who have built this business up from humble beginnings.

The company received confirmation over the Independence weekend that they had been awarded the certification.

In 2021, Lae Biscuit Company along with 10 other food-manufacturing companies in Papua New Guinea, met internationally recognized and approved food safety and control measures when awarded the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification by the Papua New Guinea Certification Services through the National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology (NISIT) in PNG.

Lae Biscuit Company Chairman, Ian Chow, in acknowledging this thanked the managers and staff for working tirelessly behind the scenes and putting together all requirements to achieve this certification.

Lae Biscuit Company General Manager, Edwin Elmer Wong, says the company takes great pride in being the first PNG-owned company to be given this certification. It has been a progressive process since the opening of the state-of-the-art Lae Biscuit Company factory in October 2017.

Wong said this certification guarantees Lae Biscuit as a food manufacturing company that produces trusted brands of exceptional quality and absolute value