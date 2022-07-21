Kumul Petroleum Sponsors CPA PNG Conference

This financial assistance will help support accountants in the private and public sector meet international accounting practices and standards.

Kumul Petroleum Executive General Manager- Corporate Affairs, Luke Liria speaking on behalf of the company said that Kumul Petroleum as Papua New Guinea’s national oil and gas company is pleased to partner in sponsoring the annual conference.

He said the company recognises the important role that CPA PNG and its member accountants play in PNG to deal with the complex accounting, finance and business issues confronting today's global marketplace.

“At Kumul Petroleum, we appreciate the efforts of CPA PNG to ensure that all its members, both from the private and public sector are given the necessary professional training through conferences such as these to be on par with world best practices.

“Our own accountants who are members to CPA PNG benefit greatly from this annual event, which aligns with one of our core values, “to promote accountability and transparency”.

CPA PNG President, Richard Kuna acknowledged Kumul Petroleum for the support, saying that CPA PNG hosts its annual conference for its members as part of its professional development training, which is made possible with the support of corporate sponsors such as Kumul Petroleum.

He also said CPA PNG not only provides an opportunity for practicing accountant recognition in PNG but also aims to support them throughout their career.

“We thank Kumul Petroleum for its continued support as it is because of corporate sponsors like the NOC, that we are able to continue with our work and develop standards in accounting practice.

“The Annual Conference is an important part of this development to ensure practicing accountants who are members of CPA PNG continue to meet the set accounting and auditing standards to be applied in PNG.”

The Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) PNG hosts its annual meet in three locations within the country Buka, Lae and Port Moresby.

Following its successful June event in Buka, CPA PNG hosts the next set of conferences in Lae and Port Moresby in August and November 2022.