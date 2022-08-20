Kumul Hotels and NSL renew partnership

NSL members, with membership ID cards, can now enjoy a generous 20% off Best Available Accommodation Rates at both the Holiday Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express with an exceptional 15% discount on the food and beverages on offer at the Kopi Haus Restaurant and Gekko Bar.

Area General Manager Mauro Leone, when signing the agreement, expressed that Kumul Hotels Ltd has always maintained a strong relationship with Nambawan Super. The Discount Partnership provides an opportunity to connect with the Fund’s members through their excellent service offerings.

Mr. Leone said, “Our brands are household names throughout Papua New Guinea connecting with different need states’ of guests. Both hotels are very strong brands in their respective global category, hence the target guest type specific to each brand will vary. Holiday Inn & Suites is the ‘family friendly’ hotel, whilst the Holiday Inn Express targets the ‘smart traveller on the-go’.

“Our Kopi Haus Restaurant and Gekko Bar outlets cater to a wide range of guests both domestic and international, with a diverse food and beverage offering to suit all needs. We hope that all Nambawan Super members, both Port Moresby based and travelling in from other provinces, can have a chance to experience the high standard of service on offer with us through this Partnership,” he added.

NSL CEO Paul Sayer stated that through this renewed Partnership, both hotels re-join over 160 participating businesses across the Country as a Nambawan Discount Provider, and this will also allow its members to access world class dining and accommodation experience on offer.

“As an investee company of Nambawan Super, Kumul Hotels Ltd has been a key partner throughout the years in delivering returns for our members and now members have the added benefit of enjoying the product of their invested funds,” said Mr. Sayer.

Being the majority shareholder of Kumul Hotels Ltd with a 55% shareholding, NSL is committed to growing the partnership and exploring more opportunities to deliver returns for over 214,000 of their members.