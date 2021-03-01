The black spotted Cuscus is the largest sized cuscus species in PNG, and it can be found throughout the North Coast Ranges, from Madang over to West Papua.

It can weigh as much as 7kg and grow to a length of 64cm.

These nocturnal marsupials can specifically be identified through the black spot on its rump.

The population numbers for the black spotted cuscus are quickly depleting to dangerously low levels through various human activities including logging, gardening and being hunted for food or fur.

Boss Crew PNG custom-designed their first cuddly plush Black Spotted Cuscus (educational toy) named Kulau, now available at the Brian Bell Homecentres in Port Moresby.

Kulau is here to help spread the awareness of the growing need to protect this PNG icon.

Buying Kulau the Cuscus will go a long way to assist with conservation efforts linked with the Tenkile Conservation.

Tenkile work extensively in the same cause – fighting to save endangered species of animals in PNG.

Founder of Boss Crew PNG, Meriba-May Igara, was thrilled to have her vision come to life through Kulau, she mentioned that she thought about this concept a few years ago and while it took some time to get to this point, she was happy with the outcome.

She thanked the management of Brian Bell, for its support and generous donation to Boss Crew PNG.

The Brian Bell Group, through its supply chain and logistics, will assist Boss Crew PNG bring Kulau the Cuscus to PNG.

Further, Brian Bell Homecentres have donated 815 of the plush toy to Boss Crew PNG, to sell around the country and raised funds for the conservation cause.