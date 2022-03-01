Kuk Chips Launched In Dubai

The frozen sweet potato chips are from organically grown sweet potato from the cool and rich soil region of the highlands of Papua New Guinea.

The company is also the only fresh milk and dairy producer and fresh vegetable production in the country, including the Kuk frozen sweet potato chips brand. Kuk Kaukau (sweet potato), take its name from the famous Kuk UNESCO heritage site in the Western Highlands Province.

Special Envoy Basil arrived in Dubai last Saturday morning 26th of February to officiate in the PNG National Day celebration yesterday, Monday 28th February. He was accompanied by the Governor of West New Britain, the Minister for Correctional Services and the Secretary for Transport, Roy Mumu.

Soon after arrival, the Deputy Prime Minister attended a briefing session and visited the PNG Pavilion before attending the National Day Reception at the Mobility District of the Expo2020 site, where the KUK Photo Chip was launched and served together with the Surunki Strawberry.

Basil expressed satisfaction at the organisation, display and the storyboard of the Pavilion, creating greater visibility and information on the country’s culture, artifacts, products and investment information.

“I am impressed and satisfied at the organisation and delivery of the pavilion and the trade, tourism and investment connections that is being made by the PNG Expo team led by the Commissioner General, Ambassador Joshua Kalinoe.

“I am briefed that several partnerships worth millions of kina, including a MoU between investors of Canada and Cloudy Bay Sustainable Development Company (CSDC) on carbon trade and conservation and mitigation measures was signed on Friday 25 February,” Basil said.

He stated that is part CSDC’s response and transitionary measure to implementing the Government’s policy on round log export ban and increasing downstream processing of sawn timber.

The launching of the Kuk sweet potato chips brand for market access and the signing of the MoU on Carbon trade is part of PNG’s efforts to conserve the third largest rainforest in the World.

Minister Basil said these are just two examples of the country’s successful achievements that are based on the Strategic Participation Framework that was approved by Prime Minister Marape’s Cabinet, before Expo 2020 started in October last year.