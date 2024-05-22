KPHL steps in to address fuel shortage

Managing Director Wapu Sonk announced that KPHL has organized additional shipments of fuel, including crucial Jet A1, to meet the country's demand.

"We recognize the inability of current fuel importers to meet the demand, especially for Jet A1 crucial for the aviation industry. Therefore, KPHL is once again stepping in to address this shortage."

Following a previous intervention in April, which averted a fuel crisis triggered by Puma's withdrawal from supplying fuel, KPHL has organized two new shipments.

The first, comprising approximately 38 million litres of diesel and 8 million litres of Jet A1, purchased from Puma in Singapore, was expected to arrive in Port Moresby aboard the tanker Nord Miyabi around 21st May.

Additionally, KPHL has secured a second shipment of 8 million litres of Jet A1 from ExxonMobil, anticipated to reach the country in early June. These imports are projected to meet market demand for at least two months.

Acknowledging the need for sustained intervention until the fuel supply chain stabilizes, Sonk affirmed KPHL's commitment to ensuring a reliable fuel supply to essential businesses, industries, and the public.

An agreement with Puma has been reached to acquire fuel and utilize their infrastructure for distribution in the near term, ensuring fuel and energy security for the foreseeable future.

Sonk concluded, "KPHL is actively pursuing medium to long-term fuel supply solutions as mandated by the NEC, aiming to create a fair energy industry landscape while reducing the country's dependence on US dollars for fuel."