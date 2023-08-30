KPHL facility to create job opportunities

The construction of lay down and necessary associated site work, including services rights of way and site access roads, has now started after the construction contract was signed in July.

KPHL’s corporate affairs executive general manager, Luke Liria, outlined this in his presentation at the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum’s Community Affairs and National Content Conference and Expo (CANCONEX) in Lae.

“As the country’s national petroleum and energy company, we have a responsibility to drive development in this sector of the economy, and to provide direct financial benefits for the National Government and other stakeholders,” he stated.

“Our objective is to capture a market share in the fabrication of large, high-value electrical and mechanical, electrical and piping modules for future petroleum and mining developments, renewable energy and general heavy industry projects, which up until now, have all been imported from overseas.

“We recognise that the petroleum industry requires specialist trade skills not necessarily used by other industries in the country, skills that will increasingly be needed as petroleum projects come online.”

A training facility will be established adjacent to the fabrication facility to train and upskill Papua New Guineans who will be required in large numbers in forthcoming LNG and other major developments in the country.

Liria said with Papua LNG projected to gain Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2024, followed by P’nyang LNG, it is necessary to train a cadre of Papua New Guineans with skills to participate in petroleum industry construction activities between now and 2032.