Konos solar power owed

The Konos solar power was initiated by the New Ireland Provincial Government and managed by the New Ireland Development Corporation, the business arm of the NIPG.

Located in the LLG’s headquarters of Konos, it is one of the NIDC’s major projects initiated in 2017.

“They incurred a bill of approximately K81,000,” said NIDC’s executive chairman, Christian Tarkap.

“They are still paying those bills.

“It’s a great deficit to NIDC and we cannot operate on deficit so we disconnected the power, gathered the users together and discussed a strategic way forward; how we can best partner and setup some corrective measures to best serve our users in the Central and Konos LLG.”

So far, two meetings have been convened with the 24 consumers. These are the different state agencies, including police and public servants, and service providers like BSP and New Ireland Bank.

Tarkap said NIDC is working on a policy guideline to set up new rates for private users (residents) and business houses.

“We have funded K2.5 million towards the solar project and the stakeholders, the administration, the LLG and the business houses in Central New Ireland LLG have been utilising the power source from the solar energy since 2020.”

The Central New Ireland solar power plant in Konos was officially opened on March 18th, 2021.

It generates 0.11 megawatts of energy, powering the entire Konos township, including the Sentral Niu Ailan Council Chamber (Lakman chamber).

