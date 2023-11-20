Komolong to head MDC board

Dr. Miok Komolong from Keng village on Karkar Island, Sumkar District of Madang Province is an experienced academic and appointed by the Provincial Executive Council (PEC).

Governor Ramsey Pariwa as shareholder and trustee supported Dr. Komolong’s appointment as the director and chairman of MDC.

Francis Tavatuna, Madang Governor’s Special Project Officer said a PEC decision came out on October 17th confirming Dr. Komolong’s appointment which was effective as of that date.

Dr. Komolong signed the Investment Promotion Authority documents including Forms 15 and 16 to seal his directorship in the MDC Board. The signing was witnessed by other board members including Dr. Salam Malagun, a geologist from Madang and two other directors.

He thanked the Madang provincial government for the appointment and vowed to uphold the position and maintain credibility.

Meantime, former Madang governor James Yali who was present to witness the signing by Dr. Komolong urged that the MDC Board, when in full operation should look at recouping the assets and the land it once owned in Madang.

Yali also urged that the MDC Board should look at portions of land it within Madang town now occupied by illegal squatter settlements.