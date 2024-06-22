KMHL pays K58.6m state dividend

This payment was presented during the Company's Annual General Meeting.

The positive performance of Ok Tedi Mining Limited in 2023 has resulted in a total of K150.75 million declared dividends payable to the State, out of which the final payment of K58.625 million dividend is now being paid to the State. KMHL holds 67 percent shares in Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

KMHL states that Ok Tedi Mine continues to perform very well and is strategically driving operational efficiency and excellence in all areas of the Mine.

During the first five months of 2024, the mine continued to deliver strong cashflow with year-to-date profits posting 60 percent above budget and is expecting a strong run to the end of the year. Therefore, 2024 is expected to be another good year for Ok Tedi Mining Limited.

KMHL has emphasized that they remain committed to contributing to the country’s wealth through its investments. The company continues to prosper in its core business, focusing on state-equity option projects, direct and indirect investments, and its exploration portfolio.

“This event underscores Kumul Minerals' vision to be a world-class mineral resource company, delivering value to shareholders, stakeholders, and the nation. Its mission is to operate mineral assets sustainably and profitably.”

Minister for State Owned Enterprises, William Duma received the cheque on behalf of the government.