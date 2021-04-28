Kina launches fee free transaction

With this new everyday banking transaction account, customers can now save more with no eftpos and monthly account maintenance fees.

Kina bank says with less or no fees charged they believe customers can save a lot more and control their own finances easily.

CEO Greg Pawson said Kina Bank want to take banking back to basics with no unnecessary fee gouging.

Pawson emphasised this is the morally and ethically right strategy.

He said the additional scale, customers and footprint of the proposed acquisition of Westpac’s Pacific businesses, Kina Bank will be able to introduce further fee free options, making banking affordable and with the everyday transaction account, there are no eftpos fees and no monthly fees charged and the minimum balance to open an account at just K10.

Customers are also eligible for a visa debit card with this account and also have the choice to access their everyday banking account digitally via kina Konnect and internet banking as well.

Photo courtesy: Kina Bank