Kina Bank reaffirms position in PNG

CEO for Kina Bank, Greg Pawson, stated that there will be challenges with families and business communities impacted, however, the real test is how to bounce back, ensure that the economy does not suffer and that PNG doesn’t fall behind.

“Despite the challenges we’ve experienced in the last 48 hours, we will be here to help strengthen the economy, support the business community and everyday people,” said Pawson.

Pawson is aware that PNG is resilient and together will work hard to ensure the business community can rebuild and ensure the economy stabilizes and then grows.

“The situation we’ve just experienced won’t slow us down and won’t change our position and aspirations,” he added.